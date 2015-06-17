Large meth operation uncovered on Princeton farm

Like a scene from the television series “Breaking Bad,” a operational methamphetamine lab has been uncovered in a camper on a rural Princeton farm. Brewer

Investigators from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency converged on the property on Tuesday, June 9, and took two people into custody on felony drug charges: 39-year-old Kurt Sandberg and 32-year-old Candace Brewer. Sandberg owns the farm and Brewer lives on Eighth Avenue South in the city of Princeton.

Authorities went to the farm, located at 7206 100th Ave., to execute a search warrant.

After confronting Sandberg in a barn, authorities were directed to the camper, which was occupied by Brewer.

Investigator Don Lorge observed a clear glass jar containing a liquid as Brewer was exiting the camper. The jar sat on a counter inside the camper and appeared to be sitting on a hot plate, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.

Lorge also observed a second glass jar with aluminum foil on it. A rifle was located just inside the camper and a gas mask was hanging from the ceiling, the complaint states.

Lorge determined the camper might be an operational meth lab based on his observations and training and experience as an investigator.

Two other members of the sheriff’s department were called to the scene.

Investigator Ryan Sullivan entered the trailer and found a bottle with a plastic covering, a pop bottle that contained a liquid and white, solid substance, plastic tubing, and a BB gun behind the door. There was an extension cord running from the barn to the camper. It appeared that the power was running due to a fan operating inside the camper, the complaint states.

Investigators from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency observed suspicious items inside the barn, including numerous marijuana plants growing near the back of the barn, the complaint states. Thirty-seven marijuana plants were later collected from outside the barn.

Through an open door of the barn they observed other items that could be used to manufacture meth.

Sandberg and Brewer were taken into custody and a second search warrant was obtained so they could enter the barn and residence.

Inside the residence, a can of acetone was located in the kitchen freezer. Inside the barn were items such as glass jars, coffee filters, mason jars and glass beakers, burnt aluminum foil, hotplates, bottles with tubing and boxes of jars. Manuals on how to grow marijuana were also found in the barn, the complaint states. Items commonly used to manufacture meth were recovered from the camper including drain cleaner, acetone and HEET gasoline additive.

In a June 10 statement to investigators, Brewer denied having knowledge of manufacturing meth, even though she had been in the camper. She said another individual had been inside the camper. She admitted to being a meth user.

Sandberg was also interviewed by investigators and denied knowledge of meth manufacturing. He identified the trailer owner, who was the same person who Brewer said was in the trailer.

During the interview, Sandberg admitted to using the barn to dry marijuana, the complaint states. Sandberg admitted to using meth daily, according to the complaint.

Both Sandberg and Brewer were charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with first-degree manufacturing of methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine precursors with the intent to manufacture.

If found guilty of the two felony charges, Sandberg and Brewer face a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.