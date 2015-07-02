Maltreatment of children a problem in Mille Lacs

The problem of child abuse in Mille Lacs County has significantly increased in the past two to three years, according to Suzanne Lelwica, the county’s Community and Veterans Services Department assistant director.

Her department handled 200 child maltreatment cases, some classified as family assessments (129) or family investigations (29). Family investigation cases are the more serious ones, and a child protection case can begin as a family assessment and evolve into a family investigation, according to Lelwica.

Of those 200 cases last year, 65 percent were neglect, 36 percent were abuse and 15 percent were sexual abuse.

Lelwica’s department is charged with looking into situations of possible maltreatment of children up to age 18, and the definition of child maltreatment is multi-faceted. It is not only when there is an injury from abuse, but it also includes neglect or inadequate support of a child, Lelwica noted.

Minnesota has child maltreatment screening guidelines for its county social service agencies and guidelines on how to respond to child maltreatment.

The state guidelines list the following types of maltreatment: physical abuse, threatened injury, mental and emotional harm, sexual abuse and neglect, and neglect includes a long list of things. They are failure to provide necessary food, clothing, shelter, heat or sanitation, having environmental hazards in the home including drug related, failure to provide necessary medical care, health or other care, failure to ensure education, and failure to protect the child from actions that present serious endangerment.

Child neglect under the state guidelines also includes child abandonment, failure to provide necessary supervision or child care arrangement, prenatal exposure to controlled substances or their derivatives, and chronic and severe use of alcohol or controlled substance by a parent or person responsible for a child’s care to where it adversely affects the child’s basic needs and safety.

The effect of drug abuse

The incidence of methamphetamine use had fallen some years ago in Mille Lacs County and other parts of the state for multiple reasons. One was law enforcement shutting down meth labs, though there was never a guarantee more wouldn’t spring up. The other was state legislation restricting access to over-the-counter meth precursor drugs.

But since then drug dealers have also developed ways to supply the market by shipping illicit meth into the area, and meth use has increased greatly again, said Lelwica.

Heroin use has also spiked in the county in recent years, she said, and pointed out that 95 percent of child foster care in the county is due to parental drug use.

“Right now we have about 145 children in foster care in Mille Lacs County and that’s a significantly high number given our (county) population (of close to 26,000).”

Just having controlled substances in a home with children can mean their possibly inhaling or ingesting illicit substances, she said.

“We’ve had children find needles in the home,” Lelwica said, referring to the type used to inject heroin and other controlled drugs.

Also, when the parent is using illegal drugs, there is more of a chance other criminal activity will occur in the home, she said.

Further, the withdrawal symptoms from heroin addiction are so significant that it’s challenging for the addicts to recover and “we often see relapses,” she said. In those cases, the county will provide services to support the addict in getting back into treatment. With the recovering addict’s consent, “we will monitor their treatment and we will request or get a court order for random urinalysis testing,” Lelwica continued.

Sometimes the drug user will try to act like they have taken the urine test when they haven’t and so a hair follicle test is done, which will show if they have used a certain drug within the past 90 days, Lelwica said.

How CVS deals with reports

Mille Lacs County child protection workers at Community and Veterans Services are part of a multidisciplinary team. They work with the county attorney and the county’s law enforcement investigators. The team meets monthly during which the members examine their practices and discuss how they might improve child protection and criminal investigation, Lelwica said.

Mandatory reporting

People in various work sectors are required by law to report to authorities if they see signs of possible child abuse or neglect. These workplaces include schools, hospitals, medical clinics and advocacy places such as Pearl Crisis Center in Milaca that helps victims of domestic violence.

Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services has employees trained to go to these mandatory-reporting places each year to train the workers all about the job of reporting.

This training increases community awareness of child maltreatment and leads to more child maltreatment getting reported, Lelwica said.

Family Ties in the act

Mille Lacs County’s family services also collaborates in child protection, and the key feature of this is Family Ties, an early-intervention and prevention program. Family Ties is actually unique to Mille Lacs County, Lelwica said. If a child is having school attendance issues, a school employee can refer the child to Family Ties to offer services to help the family of that child solve the problems causing the attendance problem.

Another way Mille Lacs County responds to child maltreatment is its Parent Support Outreach Program, in which the county receives funding from the state. The program can be used to help children ages 10 or younger in at-risk families. Program money can buy food if there is a case of poor nutrition and assist with transportation or utility bills.

Sometimes it is a matter of the home being so full of junk that the Parent Support Outreach Program will arrange for a dumpster for cleaning out the home, Lelwica said. Or it may be that the parent or other caregiver needs a break, so respite care is provided. The Parent Support Outreach Program has also been used to buy shoes and clothing. The program is typically only used for a period of one to three months in a case, Lelwica said.

Having financial issues can raise stress in a home and make life harder for the child, Lelwica explained.

Community Health Services assists

Also helping protect children in Mille Lacs County is the county’s Community Health Services with its home visiting program. Community Health Services supervisor Kay Nastrom spoke recently about the program.

The public health nurses’ home visits are to help children from the prenatal stage up to age 3. The visiting nurses work in a number of ways: teaching parenting skills, doing parent-child intervention if there are problems, teaching healthy eating, healthy family activities, bonding and relationship building.

The age of the parent can go from young teens on up. Nastrom said the youngest mother so far in a home visit was 14.

The home visits are voluntary, free and typically weekly but can take place every other week or even once a month based on the family’s needs, Nastrom said.

Funding

Nastrom’s agency receives three grants for the work: Temporary Assistance of Needy Families, Maternal Child Health, and Maternal Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting.

The first two grants are from the Minnesota Department of Health, while the third grant is federal money given to the state and the counties have to compete in applying for the money. Mille Lacs is one of a fraction of counties in the state that has received the Maternal Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting grant, Nastrom said.

That money is for helping prevent child abuse and neglect, encourage positive parenting and to promote child development and school readiness. The county has to do a lot of record keeping and reporting to keep receiving that grant money.

Nastrom added that she is very happy for all three grants because it makes it much more possible for her agency to make as many home visits as it does, which was to 50-60 families in 2014.

Process of assessing, investigating

Lelwica meets with her child protection staff weekly to look over the cases, provide direction and decide who is to go where and do what. A worker will report on an interview and then there is a discussion about whether more information is needed.

“For an investigation, there could be multiple interviews, but we try to interview the alleged victim once,” Lelwica said. “If need be, we interview (the victim) twice.”

All child protection interviews include audio recording but cases of alleged sex abuse also include video. Being interviewed about sexual abuse “can be traumatic for the child,” Lelwica said. She noted that the interviewers are highly trained for their job and use the Cornerhouse Protocol, which strives to interview children in the least traumatic way.

Lilweca said the interviews in child sex abuse cases are the forensic type and called Mille Lacs County “progressive” in this way. She explained that three of her child protection social workers were the first three in Minnesota to be nationally certified as forensic interviewers.

Lelwica talked about the importance of funding for child protection and education to prevent child maltreatment.

“I’d like to see ongoing support for early intervention and preventive services,” she said. “Some of the funding for Family Ties is to eventually go away.”

Mille Lacs County’s child protection workers deal with extremely challenging cases and the case loads are too high, Lelwica added.