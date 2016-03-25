Court sentences negligent father to jail time

Michael Gunderson

A former Baldwin Township man will see jail time for repeatedly leaving his malnourished children alone at a Princeton-area residence.

Michael Gunderson, 33, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin, and formerly of Baldwin Township, was sentenced March 13 in Sherburne County District Court with two counts of felony child neglect. A fifth-degree drug possession charge was dismissed.

Gunderson was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Sherburne County Jail. He was given credit for 94 days previously served in jail in connection with the charges, meaning he will serve less than nine months in jail, according to court records. Gunderson also was placed on five years of supervised probation. His probation ends on March 7, 2021.

In March 2015, personnel at Fairview Northland Medical Center made a complaint to the sheriff’s department regarding the health of the children, ages 2 and 3, after they were admitted to the hospital. Deputies responded to the hospital and discovered both children were suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration.

The children had sores on their bodies and their rib cages were showing, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court. They were diagnosed as being severely malnourished and subject to starvation due to food deprivation. The children’s mother relocated to Salt Lake City in early January after losing her job in late 2014. She left the children under the care of Gunderson, her husband and the children’s biological father. When the mother returned in mid-March, she went to the residence on 123rd Street Northwest in Baldwin Township, where she found her children home alone, in a crib, in an environment smelling of urine and feces. They both appeared very thin and dehydrated, the mother told investigators from the sheriff’s department and the county Department of Health and Human Services. The youngest of the children was too weak to walk. One child appeared to be trying to eat feces, she told investigators.

The children were taken to Fairview Northland Medical Center, the complaint states, where they were given fluids through an IV.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home located in the 31600th block of 123rd Street Northwest in Baldwin Township. Investigators reported the condition of the home to be extremely filthy and littered with garbage. Dog feces were found throughout the household.

In a March 13 interview with Gunderson, he told investigators that the children were home alone because he had no one else to care for them.

He told investigators that he had limited electricity and no garbage service. He was working rotating 12-hour shifts while leaving the children home alone, the complaint states.

He acknowledged to investigators that the children had lost weight while their mother was out of town. He also stated that the children had not been eating much lately.