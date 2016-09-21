Hage: Now is a time to embrace the Somali community

Jeff Hage, Editor

On the night of Saturday, Sept. 17, I joined the residents of Milaca as they celebrated their love for the community with a 12-hour celebration to rededicate the historic Milaca band shell.

At about 8:30 p.m., the St. Cloud Municipal Band took the stage of the band shell for a very memorable concert.

A short 32 miles away, something else very memorable was taking place – but in a bad way.

A 22-year-old man went on a rampage at Crossroads Center in St. Cloud. He stabbed 10 people before being shot and killed by an off-duty police officer who had been shopping at the mall.

Ten people were stabbed! At a mall exactly 3.3 miles from my home! At a mall that’s an easy 5 minute drive from my front door!

Crossroads Center is also a mall where my son frequently takes my 2-year-old grandson to play or window shop.

It’s also the closest shopping mall to Milaca and Princeton, and I am sure it is visited frequently by many of you readers.

I always say Milaca and Princeton are my home. With the hours I spend covering the news and sports of our communities, it’s fair to say I just rest my head at night in St. Cloud.

With that said, it breaks my heart to think that an act of terrorism is making national news just 3.3 miles from my home.

You read right. I said terrorism.

Dahir Adan, who made the attacks and killed by the police officer, was a member of St. Cloud’s Somali population and allegedly had been referencing Allah before stabbing his victims.

On Sunday, about 12 hours after the stabbings, a Beirut-based news organization aligned with ISIS released a statement stating that the organization was taking responsibility for the attack and praised Dahir Adan as a “soldier of the Islamic state.”

During a press briefing outside the mall following the attacks, St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson noted that St. Cloud will never be the same.

According to media reports, Anderson said, “Whenever something as awful as this happens, it’s hard for things to be the same as they were.”

I’m afraid Chief Anderson is right.

St. Cloud is home to one of Minnesota’s largest Somali communities and I fear for my Somali neighbors. Prior to the stabbings, St. Cloud was a community that has experienced many conflicts as different cultures have attempted to coexist.

With that said, there is something very important for all of us to remember as we move forward with our lives in St. Cloud, whether it be as a resident, relative of a resident, or a casual visitor to the retail hub of the region.

The attacks were carried out by a man, not a race or a religion.

It’s important that we remember that.

Now isn’t a time to act with prejudice. Now isn’t a time to be hateful.

Now is a time to embrace the Somali community as it struggles to come to terms with the terrible act of one of its own.

The last thing we need is more hate and separation.

Jeff Hage is the editor of the Mille Lacs County Times and Princeton Union-Eagle. Reach him by email at [email protected]