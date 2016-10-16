Dorr: Ranked-choice voting would be a terrible addition to our voting system

Nearly everyone agrees that this has been, at best, a horrendous presidential election season, many people expressing an opinion that they don’t want to vote for EITHER of the candidates of the two major parties. (My guess is that lots of those people will still go ahead and vote anyway for the candidate from the party to which they are most attached.)

We also have races for seats in the U.S. Congress and for state senators and state representatives. And in Princeton there are eight candidates for four seats on the Princeton School Board, something that will surely bring out a larger turnout than usual.

So let’s be thankful that we don’t have ranked-choice voting, something that’s in place in Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as some other cities around the country.

RCV, as it is called by some, has voters rank up to three candidates on the ballot and then candidates with the least votes are lopped off, if no one receives 50 percent, until one of the the remaining ones has a majority.

One of the advantages of that system, according to proponents of the idea, is that it is likely to cut down on negative campaigning. They say that cutting down an opponent vocally or in ads might lead to losing the chance of getting a second- or third-place ranking from a voter.

I don’t know about you but I think it’s a terrible idea. When I vote for someone I want that vote to count. I don’t want to pick our another candidate as a second choice. And, true, I don’t have to.

Let’s say there was ranked-choice voting for president this year. Can you imagine anyone in this year’s Clinton-Trump contest voting for the other one?

Sure, there are candidates from minor parties for whom you could vote. But that’s usually a wasted vote.

Jeff Peterson, board chair of FairVote Minnesota, the main group in this state pushing for ranked-choice voting, wrote in a letter to the Star Tribune that was published Saturday that RCV is a “sound and doable alternative.”

He wrote that he’s seen RCV work in Minneapolis and St. Paul and calls it a “fairer system that will do away with the dreaded spoiler dynamic and give voters more choice and more power.” I assume he means voting for someone from a minor party when he writes about a spoiler dynamic.

Peterson thinks the system should be used at the state and federal level. And then makes the statement that RCV provides”representation that is truly representative.”

Earlier in his letter he said he understands the concerns of those who fear that votes for minor party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein might spoil the election for Hillary Clinton. (Could it be that Peterson is worried about that also?)

I remember an opinion piece written a couple years ago by Larry Jacobs, a professor who is a well-known Minnesota source for politicial commentary, in which he showed that ranked-choice voting had its flaws and didn’t necessarily lead to more participation by a more diverse electorate. It did not, the opinion piece said, close the turnout gap that favors affluent and white voters.

Jacobs, from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School, and the other person that wrote the article with him from the U of M’s Department of Political Science, likely know more than all of us about the voting process, how it works, and who it does or doesn’t favor.

Regardless of their determinations about whether or not RCV is good or bad, though, I think ranked-choice voting is an idea that should be done away with for good. It’s a confusing process for many. And elections for multiple positions make it even more confusing. It’s that simple for me.

How about you?

SPORTS MEMORIES

Oct. 25, 1951 – Princeton and Cambridge were to meet on a Friday night at Riverside Park in Princeton to decide the Rum River Conference title. The teams tied 0-0 and 7-7 in their two previous games.

Oct. 25, 1956 – Princeton beat Milaca 13-6 in a Wednesday night football game. (No other details available.)

Oct. 26, 1961 – Princeton lost 35-6 to Cambridge as the Bluejackets won the Rum River title. Quarterback Dean Hansen completed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards, throwing a jump pass to Ron Landin for the only score.

Oct. 20, 1966 – Tim Enger, the leading scorer in the Rum River Conference, (62 points in five games) ran for touchdowns of 91, 3 and 54 yards as Princeton beat Milaca 26-12. He had 9 carries for 205 yards.

Oct. 27, 1971 – Chuck Young passed for 123 yards and Don Cordes ran for 120 but Princeton lost 22-16 to Milaca. Rob Anderson was in on 21 tackles, Cordes on 17.

Oct. 28, 1976 – Jim Bowden (varsity) and Erick Wilbrecht (JV) won the races at a six-team cross-country meet held by Centennial . . . The volleyball team (10-2) beat Sauk Rapids for its ninth win in a row to stay in the Rum River lead. Co-captain Roby Wilbrecht served for the last 6 points of one game.

Oct. 22, 1981 – Princeton, 12-2, lost 18-15 and 18-15 to Rum River opponent St. Francis in volleyball but beat Onamia 18-9 and 18-13 as Jackie Berndt led with 5 ace spikes.

Oct. 23, 1986 – Kelly Keen set two school records as the swim team beat Milaca . . . A third-quarter safety was the difference as Sauk Rapids beat Princeton 2-0 in playoff football. Dean Swan carried 10 times for 71 yards.

Oct. 24, 1991 – Shelley Ziwisky placed second in section singles to become Princeton’s first-ever entrant in the state tennis tournament . . . Princeton, 17-6, won its 10th straight in volleyball by beating Pine City.

Oct. 24, 1996 – PHS got 16 kills from Megan DeWall in a volleyball loss to undefeated North Branch. The Tigers tied for third in the Rum River . . . A 35-0 win over North Branch gave Princeton a tie for second in the Rum River as Brad Hatch ran for 167 yards, his fifth game of 100 or more in the season.

Oct. 18, 2001 – Sophomore Tom Foust was all-conference in cross-country . . . Princeton beat Mora 27-14 in football as Tyler Gronli threw touchdown passes to Luke Bakken and Matt Anderson, and ran for 61 yards.

Oct. 19, 2006 – Traci Arnold (8th) and Dylan King (10th) repeated as all-conference in cross-country . . . PHS lost to Cambridge in swimming but Karlee Frisk had three first places.

Oct. 20, 2011 – The girls soccer team was upset 3-2 by Two Harbors (3-12) in section playoffs, ending a 10-game winning streak for PHS, Naomi Kohloff scored both goals.

Oct. 22, 2015 – Princeton (No. 3 seed) upset No. 2 Hibbing 46-14 in section football. Tim Bialka had 238 yards in 28 carries and scored four times . . . Princeton beat Duluth East 4-3 to earn a trip to state in girls tennis for the second straight year, Kelsey Dorr winning the deciding match. Sisters Brianna and Kelsey Dorr also qualified for state as a doubles team for the second straight year.