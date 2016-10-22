Gist: Hunting is a spiritless violation of life

Somewhere in a box I may still have a curled, black and white, 1956 photo of me kneeling, shotgun in hand, behind two displayed and unmourned geese; one a snow, the other a Canada. I was the great hunter. The photo, however, was a lie, because I only slew the snow; my friend and hunting companion killed the Canada. Of course, he also posed behind the two carcasses for a photo, as though he too were the great hunter. Goose populations were much lower then than now and allegedly killing one was a feat to brag about. What is there in the human psyche that makes killing anything something to brag about? Who was I then that I believed I had the right to end that beautiful, white bird’s life? And to celebrate the killing?

We once again are entering the season when we will be seeing photos of people kneeling behind deer and bear carcasses, silly or serious grins on their faces, as though they, too, had accomplished something significant. Sometimes the proof of the kill will be preserved in mounted heads or racks, bear skins, and of course, photos, as though the glory and vibrancy of the beautiful victim has somehow transferred to the hunter. Again I ask myself, what is there in my species that celebrates, much less permits, such spiritless violations of life?

I see three kinds of killing. One, accidental, which one typically regrets. Two: killing to protect oneself or to feed one’s family, which hopefully is done with regret and thanksgiving. The third, killing unnecessarily to fill some ego need. I suspect to kill that way involves neither regret nor thanksgiving. One necessarily separates oneself from the sanctity and connectedness of all life to remake a creature into an object, subject to one’s whims. The world seems slowly to be destroying the sacred environment through senseless acts of violence, but I look for the day when most hunters, at least, will cease seeking trophies and killing for the pleasure they get out of it.

Richard Gist

Princeton