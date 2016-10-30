Hall: Become informed, think about both sides of the issues before casting a vote

The purpose of this letter is just to ask people to think a little bit as they go to the polls to vote.

I think the appointment of Supreme Court Justices is the prime consideration for your vote this Fall. Hillary Clinton has made a couple of statements you must give serious thought to. One deals with religious freedom and the other is gun control laws.

The WikiLeaks e-mail revelations have revealed her disdain for Catholics. That on top of her support for late term abortions should turn every Catholic’s vote as a vote against her. She has also said that Christians are going to have to give up some of their deeply held religious beliefs. In other words you must accept all forms of abortion and also same-sex marriage. Democrats always hang their hats on the separation of church and state. That argument only exists in their unsupported beliefs. It is not in the Constitution as they want you to believe. Add those issues to removing “God” from our money, removing the Ten Commandments from the courthouses, removing Nativity scenes from town squares at Christmas, forcing Catholic Sisters to provide contraception to the people they employ and forcing military chaplains to remove “God” from their presentations and prayers.

Now to guns as a constitutional right. She has several regulations she would like to enforce. The gun show loophole, the transfer of guns between family members, eliminate all automatic and semi-automatic firearms and the most ominous, the confiscation of guns by force like the Australian one that was an utter financial fiasco and resulted in disarming the citizens but not the criminals.

If you tend not to believe some of what I have said, I strongly urge you to listen to conservative radio at 11:30 a.m. especially Sean Hannity from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you tend to say that you don’t believe conservative radio, you might then ask yourself, “Why do I believe liberal commentators?” “Maybe hearing both sides of issues is better than buying into one side and ignoring of the other.

Jess A. Hall

Baldwin Township