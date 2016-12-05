Princeton water works wins fluoridation award

PRINCETON – The Minnesota Department of Health announced Nov. 22 that the Princeton Public Utilities water system earned a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its monitoring and maintenance of the fluoride levels in local drinking water.

In 2015, the CDC recognized a total of 1,510 public water systems in 30 states, and Princeton was one of the 105 out of 967 eligible communities to meet the criteria and win the award. Becker and Big Lake in Sherburne County also received a Water Fluoridation Quality Award, according to the list of winners from the Minnesota Department of Health.

A release from the MDH states that fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that communities can make in maintaining the oral health of their citizens,” said Casey Hannan, MPH, acting director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults. Fluoridation is also highly cost effective; studies continue to show that for every $1 invested by communities in water fluoridation, $38 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. About 74 percent or 211 million people are served by fluoridated community water systems. The typical fluoridation level is 0.7 parts per million. Locally, fluoridated communities include the cities of Bock, Foreston, Isle, Milaca, Onamia and Pease in Mille Lacs County and the cities of Becker, Big Lake, Clear Lake, Elk River and Zimmerman in Sherburne County, according to a CDC list of communities that fluoridate.

The CDC advocates fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures communities can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.