Study shows Princeton’s restaurant potential

PRINCETON – A study conducted in June reveals that the demand exists in Princeton to support at least four more family style table-service restaurants than there are now, as well as other kinds of business. The results show that the Princeton area has 11 full-service restaurants but has the potential to support 15.2 of them.

Princeton’s Community Development Director Jolene Foss pointed to the study, a trade gap analysis, conducted on the Princeton area by educators Liz Templin and Ryan Pesch of the Center for Community Vitality, University of Minnesota Extension. The study comes under the market area profile (MAP) program, which provides communities with information to help develop their retail- and service-business sectors.

The data also helps existing and potential businesses and economic-development organizations to generate targeted market strategies. Within the results is the statistical fact that nearly a third of Princeton-area residents patronize a family restaurant at least weekly, with about half those visits being for an evening meal.

The study revealed demand for other kinds of retail business:deli, gas station, spa, musical instruments store, hobby-toy-game shop, handmade leather goods store, beauty supply retail and organic dry cleaner.

Foss can provide more information about the study results and about Princeton lots ready for development; call 763-389-2040.