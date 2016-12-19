Mille Lacs County neglects to give reason for closing Nov. 29 meeting

Milaca – The Mille Lacs County Board voted to move into a closed session after its regular meeting Nov. 29, but it did not cite its reason for doing so as required by Minnesota State Statute 13D.01, the open meeting law.

A Mille Lacs Messenger reporter was told the reason for the closed session was “attorney-client privilege,” and then when pressed, the county cited pending litigation. Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney Mark Anfinson agreed that the explanation stopped short of what is required.

The open meeting law specifically states: “In order to close a meeting under the attorney-client privilege exception, the governing body must give a particularized statement describing the subject to be discussed. A general statement that the meeting is being closed to discuss pending or threatened litigation is not sufficient.”

The Minnesota Supreme Court has articulated three main reasons for the existence of the law: to prohibit actions being taken at a secret meeting where it is impossible for the interested public to become fully informed about a public board’s decisions or to detect improper influences; to ensure the public’s right to be informed; and to afford the public an opportunity to present its views to the public body.

The statute states that meetings must be closed for a few reasons:

•To protect the identity of crime victims.

•To discuss charges against someone within the body’s control.

•To discuss anything that involves private medical records.

The law states that meetings may be closed for these reasons:

•To do performance evaluations.

•To determine the real or asking price of real estate to be sold to the government entity.

•To review confidential or nonpublic appraisal data.

•To develop or consider property sale offers and counteroffers.

Observed going into the closed session Nov. 29 was attorney Randy Thompson, the county’s counsel for negotiation of the cooperative law-enforcement agreement between the county and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.