Police Reports

The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department through Dec. 11, 2016 . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Monday, Dec. 5

10:53 a.m. A minor crash was reported on Rum River Drive at Fourth Street S. No injuries reported.

7:47 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from Trent’s Auto in Princeton. Vehicle later located parked in Sherburne Trailer Park. Sherburne County and the State Patrol assisted Princeton Police. A perimeter was set up for K-9 tracking. A theft suspect was not identified and officers cleared from the scene.

10:17 p.m. Assisted Mille Lacs County in the 2900 block of 100th Avenue in attempting to located a person of interest in a vehicle theft. Sherburne County arrived on scene to talk to subject.

11:08 p.m. A 24-year-old male was cited for theft after taking an iPad from Walmart.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

4:15 p.m. A running vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Fifth Street N. was reported stolen. Vehicle valued at $20,000.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

12:06 a.m. A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Woodland Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 8

9:54 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for theft at Walmart and for providing a false name.

10:10 p.m. Officer tended to a sick or injured goose on Highway 95 at the Moose Lodge. DNR contacted.

11:27 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested for failing to move for an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens on. Subject nearly struck a squad car. Suspected also arrested for marijuana possession.

Friday, Dec. 9

1:16 p.m. Received a report that an individual made an unauthorized withdrawl on the bank account of a grandmother.

1:35 p.m. A juvenile was arrested for the theft of items from Walmart valued at $68.43. Suspect was also arrested for giving false info to an officer, a warrant out of Freeborn County and being a runaway out of St. Cloud. Suspect transported to Lino Lakes.

7:39 p.m. A person was arrested on a Mille Lacs county warrant.

8:22 p.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on 11th Ave. N. Suspect also charged with 4th degree assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, obstruction, and interfering with a 911 call.

9:54 p.m. Two tires were reported slashed on a vehicle in the 400 block of Fourth Ave. S.

Saturday, Dec. 10

7:27 p.m. A crash was reported on 21st Avenue. No injuries reported.

Sunday, Dec. 11

7:12 a.m. A person was found in a home on Second Street N. Reporting person chased suspect out of the house. Officer tracked suspect down and arrested him. Suspect was a runaway.

3:13 p.m. A junk vehicle came off a trailer on Rum River drive at Northland Drive and struck a vehicle behind it at a stoplight.

7:44 p.m. A 30-year-old male was cited for theft at Walmart. Suspect also gave false name to an officer, possessed an altered ID and was arrested on an Anoka County warrant.

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through Dec. 8, 2016. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Dec. 2

2:38 p.m. A child custody complaint was made on First Street East.

3:55 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Fourth Ave. NW.

Saturday, Dec. 3

An assault was reported on Seventh Street NE.

Sunday, Dec. 4

6:01 p.m. A child custody complaint was made on Central Avenue N.

Monday, Dec. 5

6:12 p.m. A juvenile complaint was made on Seventh Street NW.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

5:48 p.m. An alarm was reported on Second Ave. SW.

7:55 p.m. A disturbance was reported on Central Ave. N.

8:33 p.m. A report of child neglect was reported on Central Ave. N.

Thursday, Dec. 8

5:47 a.m. A report of child neglect was reported on Central Ave.

8:50 p.m. An assault was reported on Second Ave. SE.