A chocolate token of thanks: Nurses show officers gratitude

Fairview nurses visited the Princeton Police Department Dec. 14 to present officers with a token of thanks during their Nurses Stand with Blue project, which honors all that the officers do help them and other people in the emergency room.

Princeton – Nurses who work in the emergency department of Fairview Northland Medical Center often work with police officers. Sometimes officers bring people to them, other times they come to take them away. The nurses know that officers always come immediately when they call.

For these and many other reasons, local nurses have made their way around during December to meetings of the Milaca and Princeton police, the Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County sheriff’s offices plus made presentations to the security guards who work in the ER to say thanks and offer a small, chocolate token of gratitude.

The group will go to acknowledge the Elk River Police force in January. They also plan to thank the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police whenever a good date can be set.

The Nurses Stand with Blue project started with a work conversation among nurses. Laurie Gahm said she and co-worker Lisa Mitchell were chatting one day about how it would be nice to thank the officers for all they do. Soon they talked it over with other nurses and the movement began.

Sharon Hanenburg of Custom Stitch & Design in Milaca made T-shirts for them that say “Nurses Stand with Blue.” The nurses funded a big supply of assorted candy bars, and one of their children created and cut out special labels for the treats that match the shirts. Gahm said probably the toughest part was coordinating a time that the nurses could come and present the gifts when all or most of the officers would be present.

The team visited Princeton Police Department last week and the week before that, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Milaca Police Department. Gahm said the group had a December date scheduled to also make the presentation to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. She said the nurses would have to replenish the candy supply before that presentation because it was the biggest one yet, with 110 officers.

Gahm said while it’s a small gesture, “it means a lot,” as she’s been told by a few people. The officers are typically people of few words, but she’s observed lots of wry smiles and heard a few positive comments about how it’s nice to be appreciated.

The nurses realize it’s a tough time to be a cop and that officers are highly scrutinized and criticized. They have noted that since they started working on the Nurses Stand with Blue project just a few months ago, at least five police officers in America have died in the line of duty.

Gahm said, “Each time that happens, our nurses’ hearts go ‘oh!’”

She said the Nurses Stand with Blue has been a team effort. Nurses bought the T-shirts and candy bars, made the labels, scheduled appointments and made time to make the presentations. Gahm said the nurses see a side of the officers’ work that others do not.

They help remove dangerous people, deliver the injured into care, stay with people until nurses or family arrive, take and make reports and myriad other services. The emergency room nurses agree that the officers are quick to respond when there’s a problem in the ER.

“And they treat our people with respect,” she said.

Each of the presentations was simple, quick and delivered during departmental meetings. Gahm said she read a simple statement of thanks and gratitude made from “humble hearts” and then would invite officers to pick one of the specially labeled candy bars. While what came in the wrapper wasn’t of much monetary or even dietary value, the gesture goes a long way.

The statement acknowledges how appreciation often falls short in the world, and it states: “We value what you do for the individuals in the communities we mutually serve. We thank you for helping us when we call out to you for assistance when our patients or we ourselves are threatened or need help.” Milaca Police Chief Todd Quaintance, pictured with Fairview Nurse Donna Hagel, was among the officers who accepted a token of thanks from local nurses during their Nurses Stand with Blue project to appreciate all the officers who help them and other people in the emergency room.