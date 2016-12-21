Evelyn “Toni” C. Ehman

Evelyn “Toni” Ehman, age 77 of Princeton, formerly of Zimmerman, passed away on December 17, 2016.

Evelyn Christene (Williams) was born July 21, 1939 in Texarkana, TX. She was the daughter of Bertha and Arthur Case. While she was growing up she spent her time between Texas and California.

She was united in marriage to Dennis Ehman on January 30, 1959 in Iowa. The couple lived in many places, but called Zimmerman their home for about 20 years. She worked hard her whole life, and was employed by Hoffman Enclosures (Pentair) in the customer service department. A loving wife, mother to Michael, Laura, Debbie and Dawn, and grandma and great-grandma, Toni loved to travel and garden, she loved meeting new people, caring for animals and was lovingly known to her grandchildren and their friends as “G-Dawg.” She also enjoyed helping her family when they went out of town by babysitting their pets; she loved feeding and watching the birds and could make friends with anyone.

Toni will be deeply missed by her children, Michael (Mary) Ehman, Laura (Brian) Seim, Debbie (Don) Brisse and Dawn (John) Carlson; grandchildren, Christine (fiancé Ryan) Ehman, Thomas Ehman, Richard (Jennifer) Ehman, Jennifer Carlson, Susan Brisse, Mark (Anna) Sanford and Nicholas Sanford; great-grandchildren, Caleb Ehman, Jonah Carlson, Jordan Carlson, Stella Ehman and Olivia Ehman; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother George Williams.

A Celebration of Toni’s Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.