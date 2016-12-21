Manager finalist picked in Moorhead

Milaca – The Milaca City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the future of its city manager search.

The meeting was scheduled after its top candidate for the position, Christina Volkers, was selected as the finalist for the city manager job in Moorhead. Volkers had not accepted the Moorhead position as of the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20. If Volkers accepts the Moorhead contract, she would start at the end of January, according to WDAY television in Fargo.

Volkers was offered the Milaca position on Monday, Dec. 12, but did not immediately accept the position. The city of Milaca was to hear from Volkers regarding the Milaca position on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen.

Mark Winson, Milaca’s runner-up for the position, dropped out of consideration on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pedersen said.

The position opened when Greg Lerud resigned after 21 years on the job to take the city administrator position in Shorewood.

Volkers is currently the court executive officer in San Bernadino County, California, a position she’s held since 2013. She was placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons on April 14. She has resigned her position effective Dec. 31.

Prior to her current position, she served as the court executive officer in Sacramento, California. She was the assistant court executive officer in San Bernadino from 2009-2012. Volkers moved to California after serving nine years as the court administrator for Washington County in Stillwater. She worked for the Hennepin County Court system as a senior administrative manager for four years prior to going to Washington County. She worked for the Ramsey County court system as an accounting and administration manager from 1988-1996.