Ike Carlson plays Ebenezer Scrooge during a special reader’s theater featuring retired teachers at Princeton Primary School on Monday, Dec. 19 at the school. Carlson’s character, Scrooge, saw his life flash before him through the stories of three ghosts. Others headlining the reader’s theater were Elizabeth Scott, Kathy Carlson, Jim Olson, Yvette Olson, Cindy Brovold, Principal Greg Finck and the Princeton Tiger.