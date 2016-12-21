Arts & Entertainment

See the lights of Princeton

By

More than a dozen entries in the Princeton Public Utilities holiday-lighting contest add festive scenes and color to the winter nights as judging of the homes and businesses takes place.

christmas-lights3Winners will be announced later this week, and everyone is invited to tour the city and enjoy the lights at several locations competing in the contest:

  • Mille Lacs County Historic Depot, 101 10th Avenue S
  • State Farm Insurance, 414 Rum River Drive S
  • 800 block of Third Street N
  • 800 block of First Street
  • 300 block of Sixth Avenue S
  • 1000 block of Sixth Avenue N
  • 1100 block of Ninth Avenue N (two homes on the block)
  • 1200 block of Oak Lane
  • 1300 block of 15th Avenue N
  • 1100 block of 16th Street N
  • 1400 block of Fourth Avenue N
  • 2200 block of Spruce Drive