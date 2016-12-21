See the lights of Princeton

More than a dozen entries in the Princeton Public Utilities holiday-lighting contest add festive scenes and color to the winter nights as judging of the homes and businesses takes place.
Winners will be announced later this week, and everyone is invited to tour the city and enjoy the lights at several locations competing in the contest:
- Mille Lacs County Historic Depot, 101 10th Avenue S
- State Farm Insurance, 414 Rum River Drive S
- 800 block of Third Street N
- 800 block of First Street
- 300 block of Sixth Avenue S
- 1000 block of Sixth Avenue N
- 1100 block of Ninth Avenue N (two homes on the block)
- 1200 block of Oak Lane
- 1300 block of 15th Avenue N
- 1100 block of 16th Street N
- 1400 block of Fourth Avenue N
- 2200 block of Spruce Drive