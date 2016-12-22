Commissioners finalize 2017 county budget: Levy goes from max of 9.50 percent to 4.79 percent

Milaca – After months of discussion and workshops, the Mille County Board voted at its Dec. 20 regular meeting to approve the 2017 budget, including a 4.79 percent increase over last year in the amount of money that the county will levy from taxpayers. The levy increase reflects no change since the amount proposed at the county’s Dec. 6 truth-in-taxation public hearing when many residents commented publicly about their taxes.

The county will need a total of $43.7 million to operate during 2017, and it will levy about $14.6 million of that amount.

Other budget-related resolutions passed at the Dec. 20 meeting included one that states there will be no increase in commissioners’ salaries of about $17,304 per year, or $45 per diem for meetings. County Administrator Pat Oman had encouraged the commissioners to bump up the amount they receive for attending meetings, mostly because they’re among the lowest-paid in the state and are “the” lowest paid commissioners among counties of comparable size.

Elected officials’ salaries have been up for discussion since mid-September when the county sheriff, attorney and the auditor treasurer made their pitches for annual salary increases. The workshop discussion included a comparison chart with a range of salaries paid to similar employees in other counties. The chart data included county population numbers and how many people the person supervises. Mille Lacs County’s population is 25,788.

County attorney salaries in 10 other rural counties range from $93,916 in a county with 23,102 people to $176,848 in a county with 154,708 people. Mille Lacs County’s attorney salary was at $102,752, and the board approved a 4.4 percent increase to $107,257.

Sheriff salaries in the same 10 rural counties range from $81,187 in a county with a population of 35,932 to $152,796 in a county with a population of 154,708. The Mille Lacs County sheriff’s salary was at $108,971, and the board approved a 4.6 percent increase to $113,971.

Auditor-treasurer salaries in the 10-county area range from $78,674 in a county with 35,882 people to $138,609 in a county with 152,912 people. The Mille Lacs County auditor-treasurer’s salary was at $87,923, and the board approved a requested a $1,000-per-year increase, about 1.1 percent.