County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

Board Meeting Minutes

November 29, 2016

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:03 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Approve the agenda as amended. (Oslin, Peterson; 5-0)

Approve the following consent agenda items: Approve 11/1/16 and 11/9/16 Board Meeting Minutes;

Review of Auditors Warrants; Review monthly reports from various offices; Approve purchase of 175 Windows 2012R2 Client Access Licenses to upgrade the Active Directory System on the county network; Adopt resolution approving Limited Use Permit (LUP) between Mille Lacs County and State of Minnesota Department Of Transportation for a new alignment of the ATV Trail, and authorize signatures on LUP; Approve the 2016 State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement for Purchase of PDF Bomber Jackets; and authorize execution of same; Approve request to increase reimbursement amount of caskets and vaults per the 2017 MLC Funeral Policy; Adopt Resolution Approving Premises Permit Application for Onamia Lions Club to Conduct Charitable Gambling at The Good Life at Liberty Beach Resort; Approve recruitment and hire of Assistant Jail Administrator, in preparation for retirement of incumbent on 3/13/17; Rescind Resolution PWD #4-19-11-11 adopting parking restrictions on County Road 135, and order removal of NO PARKING signs on County Road 135. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Adopt Resolution PWD #11-29-16-21, establishing traffic control devices. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve the loan summaries and closing recommendations for Hunter Winfields, Inc. and Beachside Resort. (Reynolds, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve county Board meeting for Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 9 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Authorize the County Administrator to request bids from CHIPS for custodial and non-custodial services. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Approve proposals from Advantenon for community education, outreach, and customer demand study and fiber to the tower wireless feasibility study and authorize signatures on both. (Reynolds, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve closed Board session per Minnesota State Statutes 13d.05 Subdivision 3b). (Oslin, Peterson; 5-0)

Re-open the Board meeting. (Peterson, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve authorization for Tribal Attorney Randy Thompson to do further legal research on behalf of Mille Lacs County. (Peterson, Oslin; 5-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 10:55 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

ATTEST: Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chairman

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 2016

