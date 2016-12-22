County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

Board Meeting MINUTES

November 15, 2016

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:02 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Approve the agenda as amended. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve the following consent agenda items: Approve October 18, 2016 and October 25, 2016 Board Meeting Minutes; Review of Auditors Warrants; Approve August Claims for Commissioner Reynolds in the amount of $207.72; Submittal of Jail Reports for October 2016; Accept the revised Receipt Policy to be effective 11/15/16; Approve the repurchase of two parcels by Larry and Darlys Salgren; Adopt Resolution 11-15-16-1 establishing 2017 Drainage System Assessments, Installment Schedules, and Interest Rates; Review County Engineers Report regarding the Highway Safety Improvement Plan (HSIP); Approve purchase of 6 Dell Latitude E5470 Laptops from Dell Computers in the amount of $8,975.88, and 6 Microsoft Office Licenses from SHI Intl Corp. in the amount of $1,458.00 for CVS. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Remove agenda item to approve the newly written purchasing policy to be effective 11/15/16 (to replace policy adopted 11/3/09), to be revisited at a later date. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Review and accept County Engineers report. (Oslin, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Approve corrected total cost of the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4wd crew cab pickup. (Peterson, Reynolds; 5-0)

Authorize payment to Granite City Cnvironmental for wetland consultant services. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Reappoint Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission members. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve Memorandum of Agreement between Mille Lacs County and AFSCME-CVS. (Peterson, Reynolds; 5-0)

Motion to adjourn the meeting at 9:25 a.m. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

ATTEST: Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chairman

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 2016

633691