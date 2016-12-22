Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Karen M. Cichy, a married person

MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,407.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 8, 2012

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:

Recorded on June 12, 2012 as Document Number A373643 in the Office of the County Recorder of Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $72,992.25

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 370.0 feet of the East 534.0 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 37, Range 27, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 13335 100TH ST, FORESTON, MN 56330

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 12-022-0300

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Mille Lacs County Sheriffs Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Karen M. Cichy

Dated: December 22, 2016

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Steven R. Little, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-0631-FC04)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

635076