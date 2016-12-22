Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104881
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 17, 2013
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,387.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Neal D Jedlicka, single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT:
Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1002489-0000007668-8
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Rescue Mortgage, Inc. dba Mortgage Depot
SERVICER:
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:
Filed December 4, 2013, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number A382901
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 4, Block 3, Original Townsite of Bridgman (now Foreston)
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
175 Washington Avenue, Foreston, MN 56330
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 19-040-0250
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $94,026.08
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 9, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE:
Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 9, 2017, or the next business day if August 9, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 16, 2016
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Union-Times
December 22, 29, 2016
January 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017
635093