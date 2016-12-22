Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

PROBATE DIVISION

DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT FILE NO.: 48-PR-16- 2476

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:

JANET KATHRYN SCHULTZ,

Decedent.

IT IS ORDERED and notice is given that on January 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 225 – 6th Avenue SE, Milaca, MN on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Mark R. Douglas, whose address is 11048 N. Mountain Breeze Drive, Tucson, AZ 85737, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 9, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Sarah E. Hennesy

Judge of District Court

Cheryl Woehler

Court Administrator

DOVE FRETLAND, PLLP

Damien F. Toven,

MN Atty ID# 0300585

413 S. Rum River Drive, Suite 6

Princeton, Minnesota 55371

(763) 389-2214 ofc

(763) 389-5506 fax

[email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

633650