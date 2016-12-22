Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MILLE LACS
PROBATE DIVISION
DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILE NO.: 48-PR-16- 2476
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:
JANET KATHRYN SCHULTZ,
Decedent.
IT IS ORDERED and notice is given that on January 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 225 – 6th Avenue SE, Milaca, MN on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Mark R. Douglas, whose address is 11048 N. Mountain Breeze Drive, Tucson, AZ 85737, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 9, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Sarah E. Hennesy
Judge of District Court
Cheryl Woehler
Court Administrator
DOVE FRETLAND, PLLP
Damien F. Toven,
MN Atty ID# 0300585
413 S. Rum River Drive, Suite 6
Princeton, Minnesota 55371
(763) 389-2214 ofc
(763) 389-5506 fax
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the
Union-Times
December 22, 29, 2016
633650