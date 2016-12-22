Townships – BLUEHILL TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Blue Hill Township, Sherburne County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two (2) week period beginning Jan. 3, 2017 an ending Jan. 17, 2017. Affidavits of candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk, Janice Anderson, at her home at 32392 192nd Street, Princeton, Mn. 55371.

Filing will be closed on Jan. 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Please phone (763) 856-2328 to make arrangements to file for an office. Messages will be checked and answered daily. Filing fee – $2.00.

Annual Election are for Supervisor (3 year term)

Treasurer (2 year term)

Blue Hill Township will also vote on Question?

Shall Option B, providing for the appointment of the treasurer by the town board be adopted for the government of the town?

Shall Option B, providing for the appointment of the clerk by the town board be adopted for the government of the town.

Janice L. Anderson

Clerk, Blue Hill Twsp

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

635131