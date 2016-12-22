Townships – BOGUS BROOK TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF FILING AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY FOR ELECTED POSITIONS BOGUS BROOK TOWNSHIP OFFICES

NOTICE is hereby given to qualified residents of Bogus Brook Township, County of Mille Lacs, State of MN that filing of candidacy for elected positions opens on Jan 3rd, 2017 at 8:00 am and closes on January 17th, 2017 at 5:00 pm in the clerks office. Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed at the home of Tracy Larsen, Clerk. There is a $2.00 filing fee. Please call 320-369-4777 to make an appointment.

The positions available include:

Supervisor position for a term of three (3) years

Treasurer position for a term of two (2) years

The election of officers will take place before the Annual Meeting held on March 7th, 2017.

Tracy Larsen

Bogus Brook Township Clerk

320-369-4777

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

634902