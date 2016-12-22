Townships – GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP

FILING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, State of Minnesota, that the following town officer will be elected on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

One Supervisor for a 3-year term

Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted from January 3, 2017 through January 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw from candidacy is Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk at her home:

13624 45th Street

Princeton, MN 55371

Filing Fee $2.00

Connie Trunk

Clerk for Greenbush Township

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

635237