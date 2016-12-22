Townships – GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP

FILING NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, State of Minnesota, that the following town officer will be elected on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
One Supervisor for a 3-year term
Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted from January 3, 2017 through January 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw from candidacy is Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
Affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the Township Clerk at her home:
13624 45th Street
Princeton, MN 55371
Filing Fee $2.00
Connie Trunk
Clerk for Greenbush Township
Published in the
Union-Times
December 22, 29, 2016
635237