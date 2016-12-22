Townships – PAGE TOWNSHIP

FILING NOTICE FOR TOWN OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to residents of Page Township, Mille Lacs County, MN for candidate filing for Town Officers. The positions to be elected on March 14, 2017 are:

Supervisor (3 year term) and Treasurer (2 year term).

Candidates must file an Affidavit of Candidacy from January 3, 2017 through 5:00pm January 17, 2017 with the Town Clerk. Forms are available in one of the boxes outside the Town Hall, 21804 140th Ave. Additionally, the Hall will be open from 1:00-5:00pm January 14 for the purpose of filing. The filing fee is $2. Please contact Kyle Weimann, Town Clerk, at 320-362-1266 or [email protected] with any questions

Kyle Weimann

Page Township Clerk

[email protected]

320/983-5206

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

635397