Townships – SPENCER BROOK TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Spencer Brook Township, Isanti County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a 2 week period beginning January 3rd, 2017.

Affidavits of candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk, Jennifer Jenkins, at Spencer Brook Town Hall, 6978 305th Ave NW, Princeton, MN 55371, phone # 763-389-0012, beginning Tuesday Jan 3rd through Tuesday Jan. 17th, 2017. Filing will close on January 17th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Please phone the town hall to make arrangements lo file with the Clerk, messages will be checked daily.

Filing fee: $2.00

Offices to be filled at the March 2017 Annual Election are:

Supervisor (3 year term)

Treasurer (2 year term)

Date: 12-14-16

Jennifer Jenkins, Clerk, Town of Spencer Brook

Published in the

Union-Times

December 22, 29, 2016

634188