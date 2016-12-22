Vanessa’s love for donkeys inspires book

Milaca – A Milaca family is the inspiration for a recently published children’s book, “A Donkey for Nessa,” by Suzan Janet.

The book is based on Milaca’s Halsteads. For a time when Janet was around 10 years old, she and her mother stayed with her cousin Stephanie Halstead and her parents, Otis and Arlys.

“A Donkey for Nessa” takes as its main plot the story of Stephanie’s daughter Vanessa, who asks for a donkey for her birthday around age 7 and receives one.

The real-life Vanessa’s interest in donkey ownership began after a family vacation in South Dakota, Stephanie Halstead said. Vanessa had been fascinated by the donkeys in Custer State Park, and after the trip she began persistently asking for one for her birthday.

“No matter how many times I asked her, ‘Vanessa, what do you really want for your birthday,’ she always said, ‘I just want a donkey,’” Stephanie Halstead said.

As it turned out, Vanessa already had a specific donkey picked out. After the trip, Vanessa’s grandmother Arlys Halstead had taken her to meet a young local donkey, and Vanessa had kept track of when the donkey would be old enough to be adopted.

The donkey, Francis, was delivered to the Halsteads by its owner on Vanessa’s birthday.

Janet says she had wanted to write a book for years, and she decided to adapt Vanessa and Francis’ story after visiting the Halsteads several years ago.

During the visit, old family stories and reminiscences about the Halsteads struck her as worth getting down on paper, even just as a keepsake.

“These would be neat even if it would just be for family to read,” Janet said she thought at the time.

Janet became interested in writing during her career as a therapist, when she edited a department newsletter. She would interview a “mystery therapist” for each month’s issue.

She began writing “A Donkey for Nessa” several years ago. Once she retired, she was able to finish what remained in a few months.

Although Janet started writing the book with the modest ambition of having a few copies printed for family members, she ended up self-publishing the book via Amazon’s CreateSpace service, in part at the suggestion of her granddaughter.

“I hope that family members, older brothers, parents will find this book and realize that kids still need to be readers,” Janet said. “That’s my goal, is that it’s a book to be read together.”

The real-life Vanessa Halstead is now Vanessa Matthews. Her donkey, Francis, is still grazing after all these years. Janet has already started writing her second children’s book.