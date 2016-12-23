Band, county meet with Gov. Dayton

By Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe news release and reporter questions

Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin issued the following statement Dec. 9:

“This week I had a meeting with Governor Dayton where we discussed the ongoing public safety crisis in Mille Lacs County resulting from the County’s decision to revoke the cooperative law enforcement agreement with the Band. I was joined by the Band’s Solicitor General Todd Matha, Police Chief Sara Rice and several tribal police officers, Government Affairs staff and others.

“During the meeting, Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police Officers shared stories about the devastating impact of the County’s decision on the safety of Mille Lacs Band members and police officers. They told the Governor that the lack of a joint-powers agreement between the Band and the County is empowering criminals and drug dealers and reversing the real progress that had been made combating gang activity on the reservation.

“I asked the Governor for his help in resolving this crisis; to date, the County has refused to put forward a law enforcement agreement that respects the sovereignty of the Band and gives law enforcement the ability to stop criminal activity in the region. Instead, the County has used the negotiations to try to diminish the Band’s sovereignty and severely restrict our ability to provide meaningful law enforcement on and around the Mille Lacs reservation.

County Administrator Pat Oman confirmed that the county participated in a meeting called by Governor Dayton and his staff and held Dec. 6 at the Historic Courthouse. Oman and the county attorney and sheriff attended.

The county attorney gave a presentation on the history of tribal law enforcement in the county. It states that the issues matter because it is “likely” that band officers will assert jurisdiction over non-Indians and because the 1855 boundary area has two state parks, three cities, three townships, parts of two state forests, state highways and many non-Indian homes and business.

Mille Lacs’ presentation asks the state to let the county’s experience guide the next agreement, to support state statutes as written and to “allow good government to do its job.”