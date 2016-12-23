Meet your neighbor: Amber Kent

Amber Kent

Milaca – This fall Amber Kent started work in the Milaca School District in a role most people probably aren’t familiar with.

Kent is the district’s planning and implementation grant coordinator. She says she wishes her job title were a little less opaque.

The planning and implementation grant is awarded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services to fund programs to reduce and prevent underage alcohol use over a five-year period.

Milaca is one of 10 communities awarded this grant in 2016. Two other groups of communities have received the grants in the past. Previous grantee communities have seen successful reductions of underage alcohol use.

As grant coordinator, Kent will work alongside a coalition of community members toward the goal of reducing underage drinking in the Milaca area. The formation of such a coalition, including people from 12 different sectors, is stipulated in the terms of the grant’s funding.

(Full disclosure: The author of this article will be serving on this coalition to provide the perspective of the local media.)

Kent’s job is not to lead the coalition but to guide it.

“If I die tomorrow in a car accident,” Kent said, “I want this to go on without me.”

Kent worked in a similar role on another planning and implementation grant awarded to Onamia several years ago, but she says she is excited this time around to highlight positive things going on in her home community of Milaca.

“I love Milaca because I love the school,” Kent said. “We have a community pride, we have school pride. … We have young, spunky teachers.”