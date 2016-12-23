News of the Region: Top stories from our surrounding communities

Missing Foley teen located

A runaway teen sought by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department was located Monday, Dec. 19.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department was seeking help in locating a 16-year-old runaway from the Foley area.

Victoria Drulenski, 16 of Alberta Township, was reported missing Sunday night. A note was found at the girl’s home indicating she was running away.

She was located late Monday night, Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said. She is safe and in good health, he said.

– Benton Co. Sheriff

Death of hunter now ruled homicide

The death of Terry Brisk is now being considered a homicide investigation, said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

Brisk, 41, was killed Nov. 7, while hunting on his land on the corner of Jewel Road and Hawthorne Road, in Belle Prairie Township, just east of Little Falls.

Investigators are also now seeking the public’s help in locating a gun believed to have been stolen during the incident.

Preliminary autopsy results from Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Brisk died from blood loss resulting from a gunshot wound.

– Morrison Co. Record

Fire designed to keep crew warm

Police responded to a report of someone burning a large pile of debris at 1:58 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 13000 block of 186th Avenue. Police located the fire near where a home was being remodeled.

The contractor, a 28-year-old White Bear Lake man, said he was keeping the fire going for his guys to warm up. He agreed to reduce the size of the fire.

– Elk River Star News