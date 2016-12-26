Photo provided by Princeton Primary School

Princeton Primary School students in Cathy Jo Kiloran’s second grade class have adopted a platoon for Christmas. Kiloran had received a letter and small red stocking in the mail. The letter was about signing a note to show soldiers overseas that America cares and is thinking of them during the holidays. A project was discussed with the students. The students were excited to write letters telling the soldiers they’re missed, to stay safe, thank you and wishes for a safe return. The letters were sent out to the Adopt-a-Platoon, where they will be placed in care packages filled with personal supplies, candy and other items for the soldiers. These packages have been sent out to be received by Christmas. This project shows the soldiers their time away is appreciated and the students grow with their understanding of the soldiers’ commitment to freedom and safety.