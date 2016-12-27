Charles “Chuck” Leider, lifetime resident of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016. He was born July 24, 1935 in Princeton, the son of Otto and Rose (Rotz) Leider.

Chuck graduated from Princeton High School in the class of 1953. He then attended Dunwoody College and became a machinist. He worked for Edmonds Trucking for several years, then as a machinist for Federal Cartridge for over 35 years. One year he had the honor of working on the machines that made the ammunition for the Olympic Shooting Team. Throughout his working life he found joy in farming as well.

Chuck enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with his family, and showing off his amazing apple juice press and sauerkraut making skills. Chuck was blessed in life with two loving and patient partners, Marvel from 1958 until her passing in 1994 and Joanne beginning in 1996.

He is survived by his wife Joanne; daughter Diane; grandson Jesse (Jordan); sisters Marilyn (Marty), Arlene and Rita (Jeff); brothers Neal (Sandy), Dennis (Pat), and Roger (Nancy); brothers-in-law Joe (Kay) and Earl; sisters-in-law Verna (Chuck) and Judy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Rose; daughter Lori; brother Jerry; sisters Dorothy, Carol, and JoAnn; and brother-in-law Gene.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Princeton. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.