County picks recycling vendor

Costs increase since last contract

Milaca – Mille Lacs County agreed at its Dec. 13 meeting to award the three-year, 2017-2019 recycling contract to Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal for $75,000 per year. The county’s current contract for the services is $56,000.

The county had requested bids for the contract from 11 companies, said Land Services Director Michele McPherson. It received three inquiries about the bid, and two companies submitted quotes: Jim’s and Vanderpoel Disposal, the county’s provider for the past five years.

Vanderpoel submitted a more detailed bid, but its quoted cost was higher by about $40,000.

The commissioners asked why prices are so much higher now than the contract four years ago. McPherson replied in a workshop that the cost of doing business including fees that the waste-haulers pay, transportation, labor, fuel and maintenance costs had all increased during the past five years. The new contract includes 1-5 p.m. Monday service at the Milaca site and service every Monday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Onamia and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Saturday in Kathio.

Commissioner David Oslin said recyclers no pay a “tipping fee” to leave materials, and that would make a difference in price.

McPherson said the old contract allowed for any price fluctuations, whereas the new one does not.

The group said Vanderpoel had been doing a good job but so had Jim’s when it had the contract for the county in the past.

Commissioner Phil Peterson moved to accept the low bid, and all voted yes except for Oslin.