Joel Patrick Eggert died tragically in West Seattle, Washington just days before his 47th Birthday.

Joel was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on December 14, 1969. He was a graduate of Rockford High School and completed courses at Dunwoody Institute in architectural drafting. Joel moved to Seattle, Washington in 1994. He worked for Alaska Airlines, attended welding classes at Highline Community College and has worked for Delta Marine for the past 10 years. His daughter, Rhiannon, and son, Zachary, were born in Seattle. Joel was a new grandfather to Hayley Wilder born on September 11, 2016.

Joel was a valued member of the Seattle Music and Art community and loved to ride his motorcycle. He will be remembered for his amazing hugs and open heart, his love of music and his art.

Joel is painfully missed by his children; parents, Laurie and William Preston and Dwight and Judy Eggert; grandmother, Ida McKibben; sisters, Stacey (Mike Basse), Paula, and Lori (Jeff Maus); aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends in the Seattle music scene, his Delta Marine family and many Minnesota friends.

Joel was an organ donor.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on January 14, 2017 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School Street NW, Elk River, MN.