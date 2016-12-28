Man killed in local Christmas Eve crash

Princeton – A Princeton man died Christmas eve in a vehicle crash near his home.

Charles O. Leider, 81 of the 5700 block of 60th Avenue in rural Princeton, was involved in the crash at 60th Street and 70th Avenue – about a mile from his home. The crash was reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department at about 9:45 a.m.

Leider was transported to emergency room of North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

He died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office stated.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department was still investigating the crash on Tuesday.