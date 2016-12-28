Milaca reboots manager search

Milaca – The city of Milaca will start over in its search for Greg Lerud’s replacement.

Lerud, who served as city manager for 21 years, left Oct. 28 to become the city administrator in Shorewood.

The city conducted a search for Lerud’s replacement but came up empty-handed after its top candidate, Christina Volkers, was selected by the city of Moorhead to fill its vacant city manager post. Mark Winson, Milaca’s runner-up for the position, dropped out of consideration on Thursday, Dec. 15, Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen said. In all, five semifinalists were interviewed.

The Milaca City Council was called to a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 22, to discuss the future of its candidate search.

According to Pedersen, the consensus of the City Council was to have interim City Manager Bob Derus post the position after the Christmas holiday.

The city has contracted with Derus to continue as interim city manager until a permanent city manager is hired.