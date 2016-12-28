Visitation for Robert Klofstad, age 78, of Milaca, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment following at the Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com.

Robert Klofstad was born June 16, 1938 in Plentywood, Montana to Arthur and Alice (Hanson) Klofstad. He moved with his family to Foreston as a teenager. He was united in marriage to Harriet Iler on June 24, 1961 at the Bock Free Church. He worked at Frigidaire in Saint Cloud for 33 years before retiring.

He enjoyed gardening, hunting, shaking dice with his friends and occasionally pulling pull-tabs.

Robert passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at his residence.

Robert is survived by his son, Tim (Amber Lang) of Milaca; grandson, Nick (Ashley) Klofstad of North Branch; granddaughter, Katelyn Klofstad of Mora; great-grandsons, Kroy, Decker and Grady Klofstad; siblings, Ione Pedersen of Yuma, Arizona, Anita Bjorgen of Plentywood, Montana, Pam Ogle of Conifer, Colorado, Lynae Bemis of Milaca, Wendy Stay of Foreston, Howard Klofstad of Longsiding, Art Klofstad of Big Lake and Glenny Bervik of Plentywood, Montana; nieces, nepews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; son, Jeffrey; parents, Arthur and Alice Klofstad.