Memorial services for Smokey Lance, age 64, of Milaca, were held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Tim Bauer officiating.

Florian “Smokey” Lance was born May 20, 1952 in Princeton, Minnesota to Herbert and Binnie Jane (Davis) Lance. Smokey grew up in Onamia, where he met the love of his life, Pamela Stout; they married March 11, 1972. They moved to Milaca, where they raised two children; Amy and Wade.

Smokey loved spending time with his family and friends and making special trips to the candy store with his grandchildren. He had a strong love for cars and motorcycles. Smokey worked at Smith System for seventeen years, he then worked as a mechanic until he retired in 2013.

He passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his home in Milaca surrounded by his loving family.

Smokey is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Amy Parkin of Hillman, son, Wade (Colleen) Lance of St. Stephen; grandchildren, Lauren (Jaron Vickstrom) Lance, Ben Lance, Willow Parkin, Jacob Lance, and Luke Lance; great-grandchild, Ashtyn Vickstrom; brothers, Larry (Donna) Lance, Jody (Ellen) Lance; sisters, Joy (Chuck) Fagerberg, Diane (Jim) VanAlst, Susan (Rick) Sullivan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.