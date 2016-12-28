Top 10 Stories #1: Milaca floods rise as top story of 2016

The Rum River rose to flood stage throughout Mille Lacs County after heavy rains July 11. Photo by Jeffrey Hage, Union-Times

Rising waters reached a level many longtime

residents had never seen in their lifetimes.

Milaca – The rain started to fall on July 11, 2016.

And the river started to rise.

The July flooding of Milaca and its surrounding townships is the Union-Times 2016 Top Story of the Year.

After receiving between 4 to 9 inches of rain overnight on Monday, July 11, Milaca experienced major flooding when the Rum River ran over its banks.

“This is your classic once-every-hundred-years-type storm,” Mille Lacs County Emergency Management director told the Union-Times. Flood waters in July rose so high that ducks and geese swam at the same level of the band shell’s performance stage. Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

The water encroached upon Milaca’s schools and left Milaca’s Rec Park and Riverview Park underwater.

The rains and subsequent flooding resulted in Mille Lacs County declaring a state of emergency on July 15.

Many longtime residents said it was the highest they ever saw the Rum River rise. Extensive damage was caused by flooding, particularly from the Rum River, that left a path of destruction from north of Milaca and south to Princeton. Areas hardest hit were Page, Dailey, Hayland, Bogus Brook, Lewis and Milaca townships. County Emergency Management Director Al Fjerstad said Milaca Township reported a ballpark figure of $150,000 in damage due to the storm. Page Township reported $40,000, while Dailey Township reported $35,000 in damage and Bogus Brook, $25,000. In all, Fjerstad estimated that the storm caused about a half million dollars in damage throughout the county.

The cabin of Roger and Laura Pavek just south of the Rum River bridge on south Central Avenue caught the eyes of many an onlooker where water from the raging Rum River rose above the window sills of their little brown house.

Roger Pavek said there was 35 1/2 inches of water in the house.

“Stuff was floating upside down in the cabin,” he said.

His refrigerator was no longer upright, it was laying on its back. Roger’s canoe and grill were retrieved from the woods where the high water had deposited them. A 150-gallon propane tank was retrieved from the Rum River and brought to shore. The Pavek’s deck broke away from the cabin and was resting about 20 yards from its original location.

Butch Straka, who lives in Page Township, was one of a handful of residents who says he lost nearly everything he owned.

“I’ve lived here a long time,” Straka said. I’ve never seen this kind of water…ever,” Straka told the Union-Times.

Straka was awakened by his dog at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. He jumped up out of bed at the sound of his dog and found himself standing in water. There was two feet of water in his living room, he said. He went to the door and opened it. Water came rushing in.

Straka went outside to try and reach the road in front of his house, but he was unsuccessful.

“Water was above my chest,” Straka said.

He called 911 and the Milaca Fire Department was dispatched to rescue Straka.

Two members of the fire department arrived on scene and helped Straka to safety.

Straka’s home was rendered inhabitable. He moved into his motor home even though the engine took in water and will not start again.

His collectible 1996 T-Bird was also destroyed. It was under water in his garage, along with all his tools and many of his belongings.

His new 2016 Harley-Davidson trike, with only 40 miles on it, was in the garage and the engine took on water. Two 500-gallon propane tanks floated from Straka’s yard.

“I’m destroyed,” he said.

Mille Lacs County received word Aug. 30 from the governor’s office that the state approved disaster-assistance funds for damage sustained during severe storms. Fjerstad told members of the Mille Lacs County Board that the county qualifies for an estimated $320,000 in disaster relief.