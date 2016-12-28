Top 10 Stories #2: New K-2 school opens to students

The new K-2 Princeton Primary School opened in September 2016. Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

PRINCETON – The Princeton School District celebrated in September when after a long process to fund and build a new school, the new Princeton Primary School opened to students in September. Voters approved a $30 million school referendum in 2014 and ground was broken on the 102,000-square-foot school early in 2015. The new school has plenty of room, a new playground, a bus-corral area, cafeteria and the Lucille Decker Media Center, and features such as wayfinding in primary colors, furniture geared for small children and new technology in the classrooms.