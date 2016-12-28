Funeral services for Virgil Minks, age 80, of Milaca, held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Milaca Alliance Church. Interment following at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Virgil Duane Minks was born May 26, 1936 to Gustav and Ellen (Nystedt) Minks on the family farm south of Milaca. He attended East 4 School through eighth grade and received his GED from Milaca High School. He spent seven years in the Minnesota National Guard. He married the love of his life, Sharon Vedders on November 21, 1959. God blessed them with four daughters and a son.

He worked for Munsingwear for three years, Tobin Arp for five years and CloverLeaf/Kemps Milk Company, first delivering milk door-to-door and then driving semi for 23 years. He dreamed of having his own car lot, which he had for seven years until his health caused him to retire.

He also enjoyed buying and remodeling houses and then selling them, most of which they lived in. He also enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states and spending several winters in Arizona.

Most of all, Virgil loved the Lord, asking Jesus to be his Saviour and Lord of his life as a young man. He attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church most of his life. He served on the elder board, as an usher, and a Sunday school teacher.

Virgil fought a long battle with heart disease and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2016 with his family at his side.

He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, of 57 years; daughters, Jaynie (Kevin) Bekius of Milaca, Ellen (Scott) Fuller of Sauk Rapids, Julie (Stephen) Johnson of Big Lake and Valerie (Ted) Rydell of Bothell, Washington; 11 grandchildren, Drew Bekius, Mike (Rachel) Bekius, Amanda (Carey) Groethe, Vanessa Fuller, Tony Fuller, Olivia, Nathaniel, Benjamin Johnson, Lucas, Erin, Daria Rydell; four great-grandchildren; Janett and Jocelyn Bekius and Isaiah and Madelynn Groethe; two sisters, Verdella Martin and Marlaine Gabriel; sister-in-law, Anne Minks; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Virgil was preceded in death by his son, John; parents, Gustav and Ellen; brother, Leland; and brother-in-law, Walter Martin.