Charles L. Kapsner

Charles “Chuck” Kapsner, age 87, of Princeton, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Charles Leonard Kapsner was born on August 22, 1929 in Whitetail, Montana to Alex and Anna (Shroud) Kapsner. He was confirmed in the Catholic faith and graduated from Princeton High School. After high school Chuck attended St. John’s for a Pre-Pharmacy degree and continued on to Creighton University in Omaha, graduating with highest honors.

He married Theresa Sliwicki on January 9, 1960 in St. Louis Park. They began their marriage living in Pine City for two years prior to moving to Princeton. Chuck purchased Kapsner Drug from his father in the early 1960’s. Together, they ran the family drugstore and raised their three boys. In 1993, he sold the store but remained a pharmacist until retirement.

Chuck was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton and the Knights of Columbus for 39 years. He enjoyed golfing and traveling with Theresa, but mostly enjoyed time with his family. His boys looked up to him as a talented baseball player. The most amazing grandpa, he was even known to get down on the floor and play Polly Pockets with Grace and Kate.

He is survived by his children; Douglas, Steven (Mechele) and Richard (Cari); his granddaughters, Grace and Kate; his brother, Adrian (Jackie) Kapsner; sisters, Ardeth Johnson, Peggy Kapsner and Kathy (Dick) Struck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa; brother, Roland; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus, in Princeton. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.