County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

Board Meeting

December 6, 2016

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Chairman Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

County Assessor Al Heim explained how market values are established, how actual sales are used in the calculation, and how counties are required to be within a 90-105% range of applicable sales values. He also noted that due to a discrepancy with twin home and townhome values over the past few years, those property owners will see the largest tax increase, as their homes have been undervalued. Residents at the meeting would like to see difference to made up over a few years of taxes, rather than all in one year. Another resident suggested that the county put pressure on legislation to provide larger agricultural tax breaks, since the current tax reduction program is specific to the propertys home, garage, and 1 acre.

County Administrator Oman presented information regarding the 2017 proposed budget and levy. Comments were made about significant proposed property tax increases. Residents in attendance expressed concern over the unaffordability of living in Mille Lacs County. County Administrator Oman was asked to provide specific budget expense numbers, rather than percentages, which he agreed to research for concerned residents after the meeting.

Concern over the Sheriffs Office budget was expressed. Sheriff Brent Lindgren reviewed the countys decision to add 10 Deputy Sheriff positions after the revocation of the cooperative agreement on 6/21/16; the cost of these positions will be partially covered by outside funding mechanisms (such as the COPS grant).

Conversation took place regarding the appeals process, and a resident suggested having the valuation challenge period more in line with the Truth in Taxation meeting. Conversation also took place regarding the valuation period, and public access to these values and processes. One resident asked what percentage of taxes goes to the county; County Auditor-Treasurer Phil Thompson responded that it is between 75-80%.

Adjourn the meeting at 7:49 p.m. (Oslin, Peterson; 5-0).

ATTEST: Pat Oman

County Administrator

Roger Tellinghuisen

County Board Chairman

Published in the

Union-Times

December 29, 2016

636818