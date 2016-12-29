Funeral services Loren Kuehn, age 94, of Milaca, were held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Milaca. Interment followed at Graham Cemetery near Rice. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Loren Robert Kuehn was born in Rice, MN November 15,1922 to Robert and Ida Kuehn. He went home to be with his Lord on December 27, 2016. He was a generous man with an 8tth grade education. He enjoyed farming and transitioned from teams of horses to tractors. In 1960, he moved to a farm in Foreston, MN with his wife, Una and five children. He later divorced and never re-married. Loren raised beef cattle and worked at the Sartell Paper Mill for 30 years, retiring in 1984.

In his retirement, he loved to stay busy with anything he could find to fix or build… taking apart farm machinery and building something else out of the parts. He loved cars and tractors, and he was never without his beloved black dogs as his constant companions. At age 90, he moved to Northfield with daughter, Laurie, as his caregiver. In 2013, he entered the Northfield Care Center due to declining health. He loved to reminisce of the old days and how he was looking for the upper-taker instead of the undertaker “… the dead in Christ will be first, and then we which are alive and remain will be caught up in the air…”

Survivors include his five children, Ruth (Ricky) Ryg, Dan (Wendy) Kuehn, Scott (Meg) Kuehn, Robin (Mike) Day and Laurie Kuehn; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren plus nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by former wife, Una Douglas; parents, Robert and Ida Kuehn and sisters Gertrude, Viola and Freida.