Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 04, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $186,558.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Eric S Walz and Leah R Walz, a married couple

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 09, 2015 Mille Lacs County Recorder

Document Number: A390114

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Dated: February 18, 2016

Recorded: February 23, 2016 Mille Lacs County Recorder

Document Number: A393959

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100521330000387232

Lender or Broker:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

Property Address: 9560 180th St, Milaca, MN 56353-3427

Tax Parcel ID Number:

02-005-0504

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 38, Range 26, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $192,568.29

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: 640 3rd Street S.E., South Door of Sheriffs Office, Milaca, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2018, or the next business day if March 21, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036562F01

