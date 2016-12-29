Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105377

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

January 24, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $237,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Donna Lehman and Clinton Lehman, wife and husband

MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:

Filed March 14, 2005, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number 320228

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The land referred to is situated in the State of MN, County of Mille Lacs, and is described as follows:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 38 North, Range 27 West, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the South Quarter corner of said Section 35; thence North 00 degrees 49 minutes 44 seconds West a distance of 1319.45 feet to a point on the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, hereinafter referred to as Point A for the purposes of this description; thence Easterly along said South line to the point of intersection of said South line with Line A described below which point is the point of beginning of the tract herein described; thence continuing Easterly along said South line to a point distant 565.51 feet Easterly of the West line of said Southeast Quarter of Section 35; thence North 00 degrees 47 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 305.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 14 minutes 17 seconds West along a line to the point of intersection of said line with line A; thence South along line A to the point of beginning and there terminating.

Line A;

Commencing at the South Quarter corner of Section 35, Township 38 North, Range 27 West, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, thence North 0 degrees 08 minutes West for a distance of 1281.4 feet, said point being on the South line of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 35; thence continuing Northerly along the same line for a distance of 300.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 17 seconds East for a distance of 350.0 feet to the point of beginning of Line A; thence South 0 degrees 08 minutes East for a distance of 300.0 feet, more or less, to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35 and there terminating.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12423 133rd St, Milaca, MN 56353

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-035-1102

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$155,958.67

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 21, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE:

Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 21, 2018, or the next business day if February 21, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 22, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

December 29, 2016

January 5, 12, 19, 26

February 2, 2017

636962