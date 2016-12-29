Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 48-PR-16-2534

In Re: Estate of

Jimmy Scott KIous,

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Shirley KIous, whose address is 31791 130th Avenue, Onamia, MN 56359, Minnesota, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 20, 2016

/s/ Cheryl Woehler

Court Administrator

JAN JUDE LAW, LLC

Janice S. Jude

MN#0310499

157 South Central Avenue

Milaca, MN 56353

Telephone: (320) 309-1153

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Union-Times

December 29, 2016

January 5, 2017

636726