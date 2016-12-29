Top 10 Stories #3: Bandshell officially saved, re-dedicated

The St. Cloud Municipal Band performs at the re-dedication of the renovated Milaca band shell on Sept. 17. Photo by Jeff Hage, Union-Times

Milaca – The three-year project to restore the historic Milaca band shell was completed this year. The band shell hosted several performances over the summer months, but it was officially welcomed back with a rededication celebration on Sept. 17.

Renovations to the band shell included reroofing the shell, installing a lift, removing the tiers from the shell’s stage to make more room for performances and installing a state-of-the-heart LED lighting system.

The rededication event featured a car show and several hours of music, from Milaca teen phenoms She’s My Sister, to performances by the Milaca High School Alumni Band, the Milaca High School Symphonic Band and the St. Cloud Municipal Band. “A Short Norwegian Comedy,” a one-act play by Debra Gilchrist commissioned specifically for the celebration, was also performed. Jerry Jacobson, project manager of the Help Save the Milaca Band Shell committee, which worked on the restoration project and organized the celebration, said the lineup of events at the celebration deliberately recalled the band shell’s history as a performance and community gathering space.