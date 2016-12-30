Meet your neighbor

Sarah Strawn visited the sledding hill with her four daughters Dec. 22, along with a group of mothers who belong to a home-school cooperative in Princeton and occasionally get together for group activities. She said it was a perfect day to visit the sledding hill since there was still snow out but it was sunny and above freezing. Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

Princeton – Sarah Strawn took her four daughters to the sledding hill near Fourth Avenue Dec. 22 and said it was a perfect day for the activity since the sun was out and temperatures were mild.

She and her husband, Jason, have lived in Princeton for about 15 years. The couple’s daughters are ages 13, 10, 6 and 3, and the family includes a cat. Sarah home-schools her daughters, and the family belongs to a Princeton home school cooperative that occasionally gets together as a group for activities and field trips.

Besides being a full-time mom and teacher, Sarah gives piano lessons and works about 12 hours a week as an internet assessor. She said the work offers flexible hours so she can do it after the kids are in bed, and the job entails looking at ways to improve clients’ search results.

Jason works at Beaudry Oil delivering propane.

Asked what they like to do in their spare time, Sarah said, “We like to go (roller) skating in Princeton” at Thunder Blades.

She said they don’t get a lot of opportunities to ice skate, but they occasionally go on a friend’s pond.

The Strawn family has several musical members. Sarah plays piano and Jason and one of their daughters play instruments in the band at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church. She said the family is very active at their church.

“A couple of my daughters and I take ballet,” Sarah said about other things they do together.

The Strawns were spending Christmas Eve in town and were planning to travel on Christmas Day to see family. Sarah said she has one sister who lives in Marshall, and she just had her fifth child at Thanksgiving. The five-time aunt said she got to be in the room for the birth of the latest baby, whom her sister delivered at home.

She said it was a special time. “It was very fun that I got to be there for that.”

Sarah said the family enjoys and appreciates the small-town qualities of Princeton.